Lexus Long Live The King Ad Airs During Big Game Featuring T’Challa Himself [VIDEO]

Lexus has just unveiled an extended-length version of Long Live The King, its upcoming Super Bowl commercial for the 2018 Lexus LS 500 F SPORT – a spot in which Chadwick Boseman reprises his title role from Marvel Studio’s highly-anticipated film, Black Panther.

Here’s more on the commercial:

As King T’Challa (AKA Black Panther), Bosemen is making history as Marvel Studios’ first ever Black lead in a film and has already broken Marvel Studios’ previous pre-sale box-office records. Noteworthy as well is the gender and cultural diversity of the creative team behind Lexus’ Super Bowl work, Walton Isaacson.

As the brand’s agency of record for Black, Hispanic and LGBTQ communications, Walton Isaacson spearheaded the partnership between Lexus and Marvel Studios and developed a marketing effort that spans Lexus product integration in the Black Panther film; the creation of the graphic novel, Black Panther: Soul of a Machine; a star-studded Comic Con launch event; forthcoming New York Fashion Week activations; and several digital, print, and in-market extensions to support the program.

The Super Bowl spot, directed by Samuel Bayer, and featuring the hit track “Legend Has It” from famed hip-hop duo, Run the Jewels, is filled with intense action sequences performed by actors and stunt people from the Black Panther movie. Die-hard fans will note the attention to canon detail in the portrayal of Black Panther’s Dora Milaje guards, and snippets taken from the film itself.

Based on their efforts with the Black Panther film integration and unique approach to the Super Bowl spot, Lexus awarded Walton Isaacson the broadcast creative assignment for the launch of the LS 500, the brand’s new flagship sedan, and the most technologically advanced vehicle Lexus has ever made. “Partnering Lexus and Marvel Studios’ Black Panther was an authentic fit. Both the brand and the film are breaking new ground in terms of advanced technology and cultural leadership,” said agency co-founder, Aaron Walton. Marvel/Lexus Co Branded Images

Walton Isaacson lives and breathes the idea of cultural leadership. The Walton Isaacson Super Bowl team are comprised of Black, Latino, Asian and Caucasian leads—over half of whom are women – including Executive Producer, Shauna Williams, who is one of very few women of color to executive produce a Super Bowl spot. This cultural mix was a key factor in the development of Long Live The King.