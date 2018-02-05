Odell, Glover And MLK, Oh My! The Blackest (And Not So Blackest) Super Bowl Ad Moments
- By Bossip Staff
Blackest And Wackest Super Bowl Ad Moments
The Super Bowl was full of its typical run of insane commercials. This year was no different. We got Donald Glover in the Han Solo movie, Morgan Freeman rapping Missy Elliott and Tiffany Haddish doing Groupon. It was absolutely black excellence. On the other hand we got MLK’s voice hawking damn Dodge trucks for some reason. SMH.
The reactions to these commercials were absolutely priceless. Take a look…