Mommydashian Mayhem: Kylie (FINALLY) Popped Out Her Swirly Trap Tot & Shattered Twitter

By Bossip Staff
Preggo Kylie FINALLY Popped & Broke The Internet

After countless months of speculation and false alarms, Kylie Jenner and Trap Rapper baby daddy Travis Scott (FINALLY) welcomed their swirly little bundle of joy who officially joined us on Feb. 1 but was announced ON SUPER BOWL SUNDAY in YET ANOTHER classic JennerDashian moment that shattered Twitter.

Peep the Twitter chaos over Kylie’s new baby on the flip.

