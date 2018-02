#BlackWomenSmiling Is Winning The Internet

We gave you the panty-pulverizing winners of the #BlackMenSmiling challenge so it’s only right that we showcase the twankling and glistening Twitter snacks who BODIED the #BlackWomenSmiling challenge this past weekend.

#BlackWomenSmiling… Didn't really smile in the last pic but 🤷🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/ZMSVYfDNlF — الفرح الأبدية (@SpaneLei) February 5, 2018

Peep the absolute BEST of #BlackWomenSmiling on the flip.