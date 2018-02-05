Super Bol: Despite His Shady Incarceration, Meek Mill’s Presence Was Felt In Eagles Super Bowl Victory

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15

Gotta free my man #freemeekmill #philadelphiaeagles

A post shared by Court Jackson (@that_bull_court) on

Image via Johnny Nunez/WireImage/GettyInstagram

Meek Mill Gets Love From Eagles Fans After Super Bowl Win

For years, hell, forever, the Philadelphia Eagles have suffered what many have called a “curse” as their hopes of winning a Super Bowl have been thwarted by one inexplicable event after another.

Last night, the hex hit a brick wall. The Eagles ACTUALLY won that jawn.

Obviously, the players on the field will receive the lion’s share of the credit for the big win, but there was one playa who’s overwhelming presence loomed over the team, Meek muthaf***in’ Mill.

You would have thought that Meek scored a game-winning touchdown pass the way Philly repped for their imprisoned son.

Flip the page to see more Meek tributes.

HOLD UP WAIT A MINUTE

A post shared by Laces Out (@lacesoutshow) on

It's always a party in Philadelphia 🔥

A post shared by Sports Illustrated (@sportsillustrated) on

One team. One city. Playing for one common goal. @lacesoutshow

A post shared by Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) on

    For the #CULTURE @migos #godsplan @champagnepapi voice. FLY 🦅 FLY #FREEMEEKMILL

    A post shared by Exclusive Access (@keepitexclusive) on

    The Eagles partied to Meek Mill after the game 🔥🔥 (via @calhounpresident)

    A post shared by Sports Illustrated (@sportsillustrated) on

    I Love My City #Philly #FreeMeekMill

    A post shared by Justin Thomas (@justinmyview) on

    #FreeMeekMill via @keepitexclusive

    A post shared by Rap Radar (@rapradar) on

    #noigtwin #freemeekmill @meekmill

    A post shared by Zoey Dollaz 🇭🇹 (@zoeydollaz) on

    Go birds 🦅 #freemeekmill

    A post shared by Malik (@phileek215) on

    😆 #FreeMeekMill

    A post shared by Reese (@ohioreese) on

