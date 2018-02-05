It’s A Wrap! Guess Who Just Quit ‘Love & Hip Hop Hollywood’?
“Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” Star Quits
Another day, another “Love & Hip Hop” quitting. A certain member of the Hollywood franchise is alleging that they’re so fed up with Mona Scott Young’s show that they won’t return.
This lovely lady who’s known for her petty posts has feuded with several people including Miss Nikki Baby and reportedly feels like she’s outgrown show.
Several other LHHH cast members have “quit” in the past.
Hazel E told the world she “quit the clown show”—-but then came back, insulted black women and allegedly got fired. Hazel’s since refuted claims that she’s been let go.
Prior to that, Soulja Boy announced that he was done with the show but no one really cared.
Hit the flip to see who quit “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” this time.
It’s Masika Kalysha!
The Petty Wap star who refused to film with Fetty Wap’s ex/newest baby mama Alexis Skyy is reportedly all the way done with the show and has missed out on filming that’s already started.
TheJasmineBrand reports that Masika got out of her contract and might’ve been perturbed that producers only listed her as a main cast member ONCE despite her being on the show for three seasons.
“In the past, the reality star, who shares a daughter with rapper Fetty Wap, has said that she feels like she’s outgrown the show. She’s also alluded to being ecstatic about getting out of her contract.
In the past, Masika has shared that she was not a fan of producers bringing Alexis Skyy (Fetty Wap’s ex-girlfriend and new baby mama) on the show. She’s also suggested publicly that she felt as if Alexa’s storyline centered totally on her.
It’s important to note that Masika has been on LHHH for three seasons and was only listed as a “main” cast member for one season.
Although Masika will be gone next season, K. Michelle will make her “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” debut.
Will YOU be watching???