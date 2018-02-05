WELP: Papa Thompson Says Khloe Enchanted Buffoon Tristan Will REGRET Abandoning His 1st Seed

Tristan Thompson’s Dad Calls Him Stupid And Mislead By His Mother And Money

As we inch closer and closer to the day that Khloe is set to drop Tristan Thompson’s second divine seed, it seems to be worrying his dad. The baller’s father took to his IG account to air out a few of his grievances with his son. Previously, we reported that Mr. Thompson was showing solidarity with Jordy, Tristan’s first baby mama, early on in his relationship with Khloe from this same IG account. Now he’s adding more to his distaste for his son’s “stupidity”.

He says soon, Prince Oliver (Tristan’s first baby) will question his dad and that Tristan is a fool.

Talk some sense into Tristan PLEASE. Prince Oliver will one day question his father. Tristan act like he does not have a father…. what gos around comes right back around…. watch and see 👎👎👎👎he’s a want to be a man….LOL Tristan only listen to his self and mother what a joke they don’t know any better…. lol sad sad sad shame on them time will tell watch and see. There’s nothing like having a father in your life for guidance…. I give thanks each and every day for my DAD whò knows what time a day it is ….. Tristan dose not respect his last name Thompson because he is $85 million stupid 😔😕 Khloe has a boy and a baby too raise…LOL

All this is added in the comment section of this post:

Yikes. We will assume he doesn’t get to talk to his grown boy often if he’s resorting to making IG posts. But, do you think his message is right?