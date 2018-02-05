Event Invite: Fresh Cuts R&B Showcase Featuring Celebrity Guest Judges Sammie & LeToya Luckett

If you’re in ATL and you want to be on-camera, come out to our 2nd annual Fresh Cuts R&B showcase. Click here to watch the premiere episode of this season where our judges pick the top six semi-finalists. Of the semi-finalists, the judges selected finalists that will battle it out at the Fresh Cuts showcase which takes place on Thursday 2/8 at 595 North in Atlanta. You will not be able to attend the event without an RSVP confirmation so please RSVP no later than 10am on Wednesday 2/7. Details are listed on the flyer below.