Colorism: Ol’ Matty Knowles Believes Things Would Be Different If Beyoncé And Solange Weren’t Light-Skinned

Image via Getty

Mathew Knowles Speaks On Colorism Affecting Beyoncé And Solange

Last week we posted about Mathew Knowles‘ comments on colorism from his new book, “Racism From The Eyes Of A Child”. Today, Ebony brings us more insight into the mind of the man who made Beyoncé, Solange:

I’m sure you noticed similar patterns of colorism once you joined the music industry.

Oh, of course! I challenge my students at Texas Southern to think about this. When it comes to Black females, who are the people who get their music played on pop radio? Mariah Carey, Rihanna, the female rapper Nicki Minaj, my kids [Beyonce and Solange], and what do they all have in common?

They’re all lighter skinned.

Do you think that’s an accident?

Of course not!

So you get it!

Sounds like ol’ Matty Knowles believes that life for his progeny might have been much different if they were Kelly Rowland’s complexion.