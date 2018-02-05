Miss Independent: Ne-Yo Denies Asking Monyetta To Burn Her Tubes And Says They Split A Year Before He Met His Wife

Ne-Yo Is Sick of You Judgy Bit**es

Ne-Yo took to Instagram this weekend to assert himself after years of being subjected to rumors and judgmental fans…

So… Ne-Yo said believe the lies if you want, but more than a few fans showed they were brave enough to ask the questions the wanted to be answered.

RWS screenshot some of the better questions from the comments:

One fan said they would never forgive Ne-Yo for what he did to Monyetta, adding that he cheated on her with his current wife Crystal Renay after meeting her on a video shoot. She added that Ne-Yo made Monyetta tie her tubes.

Another commenter made similar accusations and Ne-Yo immediately refuted “making” Monyetta burn her tubes.

He also said he and Mo were split up a full year before Crystal came into the picture.

Do you think Ne-Yo has put this rumor to bed once and