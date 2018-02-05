Miss Independent: Ne-Yo Denies Asking Monyetta To Burn Her Tubes And Says They Split A Year Before He Met His Wife
Ne-Yo Is Sick of You Judgy Bit**es
Ne-Yo took to Instagram this weekend to assert himself after years of being subjected to rumors and judgmental fans…
#repost @ridlenejanse My opinion of me outweighs YOUR opinion of me EVERY SINGLE TIME. I’ve worked too hard and come too far off my GOD given ability and the amazing people he’s put in my path. So hate. Go for it. It’s FUEL to me. Believe lies told about me because you’re not brave enough to ask me yourself. I’d tell you to hate out loud but that would require too much bravery on your part as well. I’M PROUD OF ME. And there’s so much more coming. Y’all gon’ be mad a LOOOOONG time. #NewMusicOnTheWay #WOD #StepUpHighWater ❤️MUCH LOVE TO MY SUPPORTERS!! WE CELEBRATING MUCH PROSPERITY THIS YEAR❤️
So… Ne-Yo said believe the lies if you want, but more than a few fans showed they were brave enough to ask the questions the wanted to be answered.
RWS screenshot some of the better questions from the comments:
One fan said they would never forgive Ne-Yo for what he did to Monyetta, adding that he cheated on her with his current wife Crystal Renay after meeting her on a video shoot. She added that Ne-Yo made Monyetta tie her tubes.
Another commenter made similar accusations and Ne-Yo immediately refuted “making” Monyetta burn her tubes.
He also said he and Mo were split up a full year before Crystal came into the picture.
