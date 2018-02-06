MiSNACKgyny: #LadyDoritos Is The Crispiest Crunchiest Most Condescending Chip Of All Time

Image via Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Fortune

Twitter Lambasts #LadyDoritos

Haven’t these people gotten enough of pushing headazz marketing strategies that are as tone deaf as Helen Keller at a rock concert. First the Kendall Jenner debacle, now THIS?!?

Apparently, the enterprising folks at PepsiCo thought that what the world really needs at this time of social advocacy, women’s empowerment and continued civil rights activism is snacks taht geared specifically towards women.

And what exactly makes a snack more appealing to humans with vaginas, you ask? Well, let Doritos tell it, women need “cleaner” and “less crunchy” snacks.

Check out what PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi said on the Freakanomics podcast via AdWeek:

In an interview with Freakonomics, PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi said that while women “would love” to lick their fingers and pour Doritos chip crumbs into their mouths, they “don’t like to crunch too loudly in public” and “don’t like to pour the little broken pieces and the flavor into their mouth.” When asked about “male and female version[s]” of chips, Nooyi clarified: “It’s not a male and female [scenario] as much as ‘are there snacks for women that can be designed and packaged differently?’ And yes, we are looking at it, and we’re getting ready to launch a bunch of them soon.”

Women would rather have affordable feminine hygiene products and contraception but instead we get Lady Doritos. — Shea (@iamsheajenkins) February 5, 2018

Flip the page for more sarcastically hilarious reactions.