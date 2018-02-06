Is THIS The Name Kylie And Travis Chose For Their Lil Rodeo Princess?

Kylie And Travis Rumored Baby Name

Have Kylie and Travis been dropping hints about the name of their little trap seed for months before her “surprise” arrival?

Instagram sleuths believe they have narrowed down the moniker for little Cactus Jackie, Jr. before the big Kardashian announcement.

As it stands, folks who have time to speculate on these things are pinpointing that the Mini-Jenner’s name is Mariposa — the Spanish word for butterfly.

For one, it appears each parent recently got a little butterfly tattoo on one ankle…

Not to mention Travis’ already documented affinity for butterflies — hence his single “Butterfly Effect” — and even gifting Kylie with a diamond butterfly chain, the baby’s butterfly-themed room shown in their tribute video, and Kylie’s own hints she’s been casually dropping the last few months…

💞 shoot day A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 1, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT

20 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 9, 2017 at 10:34pm PDT

Plus, Mama Kris even spilled the beans that Kylie’s Lip Kit line, many colors of which are named after family members, will have a new name to add to the collection: Posie…possibly short for Mariposa?

Of course, much like Kylie’s entire pregnancy, all of this is pure speculation until Kylie or Travis decided to say something.

If that actually IS the name…what do you think of it?

