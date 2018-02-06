Is Kobe Bryant Planning a Little Walk-On Cameo On “How To Get Away With Murder?”

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

Kobe Bryant is seen arriving at 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' in Los Angeles California with wife Vanessa

Kobe Bryant May Appear On ‘HTGAWM’

Apparently, the Black Mamba is a big fan of Shondaland.

The ex-baller showed up to kick it with Viola and crew during the final readthrough of the upcoming season of HTGAWM…

Look who showed up at our final read thru!!!❤@kobebryant #HTGAWM

A post shared by Viola Davis (@violadavis) on

…which, of course, got social media speculating that he may be getting ready for an acting role cameo on one of everyone’s favorite crime dramas.

But what does Viola have to say? TMZ caught up with her to get the scoop on Kobe’s potential character…but she was pretty good at playing it all off…

Hmmm…well, if it’s a “surprise” cameo, we’re sure that Viola can’t spill the beans about it. Do YOU think we’ll be catching Kobe as a corpse on “How to Get Away?”

WENN/Instagram/YouTube/JOCE/Bauergriffin.com

Categories: For Your Information, Hate It or Love It?!?!, News

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus