Is Kobe Bryant Planning a Little Walk-On Cameo On “How To Get Away With Murder?”

Kobe Bryant May Appear On ‘HTGAWM’

Apparently, the Black Mamba is a big fan of Shondaland.

The ex-baller showed up to kick it with Viola and crew during the final readthrough of the upcoming season of HTGAWM…

…which, of course, got social media speculating that he may be getting ready for an acting role cameo on one of everyone’s favorite crime dramas.

But what does Viola have to say? TMZ caught up with her to get the scoop on Kobe’s potential character…but she was pretty good at playing it all off…

Hmmm…well, if it’s a “surprise” cameo, we’re sure that Viola can’t spill the beans about it. Do YOU think we’ll be catching Kobe as a corpse on “How to Get Away?”

WENN/Instagram/YouTube/JOCE/Bauergriffin.com