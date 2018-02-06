Mo’Nique “Exposes” Jawn Murray By Leaking Lengthy Email Exchange Between Her Husband And Producer Will Packer

Mo’Nique Fires Back At Jawn Murray With Email Transcripts

Remember last week when entertainment reporter Jawn Murray read aloud an e-mail from Producer Will Packer to Mo’Nique’s manager/husband Sidney Hicks? In the letter, Packer essentially read Sidney down, essentially calling him unprofessional and a con-artist attempting to shake down production and marketing in “Almost Christmas” for more cash while Mo’Nique and he were rude and nasty to anyone in their orbit.

Well now, Mo’Nique is firing back, posting the full e-mails and stating that the full exchange would reveal the “true, behind the scenes view” of what really happened. Although, Sidney’s lengthy, somewhat meandering response didn’t seem to address or refute much of what Packer said — just a lot of insinuation that Packer was smashing his assistant on the film and many paragraphs about how incredulous he was at Packer’s audacity to say the things he said in his original e-mail.

Settle in for this one. Don’t forget to swipe…

YIKES. It was a lot to take in…do you feel that seeing Sidney and Mo’Nique’s side of the story clears things up and vindicates them from the “image assassination” they’ve been going through?

