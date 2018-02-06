‘Cute’ Incarcerated Coupledom: Sheree Whitfield Says She’s Benefitted From Dating Her Prison Bae

Oh really???

Sheree Whitfield Speaks On Tyrone Gilliams Relationship

Sheree’s still sweetly coupled up with Tyrone Gilliams and she’s gushing over their relationship. The RHOA star who went head to head with NeNe Leakes over allegations that she pursued her incarcerated bae, recently chatted with Page Six about her coupledom with Gilliams and said she’s closer with him than any other man she’s ever dated. According to Sheree, not having a physical relationship with Tyrone has made them closer…

“It’s very unconventional, I’ve never dated someone incarcerated,” said Sherre. “I really feel like I got to know him on a deeper level.I feel like I know this man better than I’ve known any man in my entire life. “The positive of dating someone incarcerated for me is, I feel like I got to know him on a deeper level,” she added. “We don’t have anything else to do but communicate.”

and their coupledom is “cute and romantic” because she gets love letters.

“If it’s not via telephone, it’s email, it’s almost like a love story where it’s kinda cute and romantic.”

Watch Sheree speak on Tyrone Gilliams on the flip.