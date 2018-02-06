Really??? Study Says Chemical In McDonald’s French Fries Help Men From Ba Da Ba Ba Balding

Chemical In McDonald’s French Fries Could Cure Baldness

McDonald’s french fry grease could be used to regrow long gone follicles if you have bald spots.

A stem cell research team from Yokohama National University regrew hair on mice by using dimethylpolysiloxane, the silicone added to McDonald’s fries to stop cooking oil from frothing according to Newsweek. Tests indicated that the groundbreaking method was likely to be just as successful when transferred to human skin cells.

According to the study, released in the Biomaterials journal last Thursday, the breakthrough came after the scientists successfully mass-produced “hair follicle germs” (HFG) which were created for the first time ever in this way. HFGs, cells that drive follicle development, are considered the holy grail in hair-loss research. The scientists said use of dimethylpolysiloxane was crucial to the advancement. “The key for the mass production of HFGs was a choice of substrate materials for the culture vessel,” Professor Junji Fukuda, of Yokohama National University, said in the study. “We used oxygen-permeable dimethylpolysiloxane (PDMS) at the bottom of culture vessel, and it worked very well.”

The study adds this fun picture of hair sprouting on the back of a balding mouse. Interesting right?

Now don’t go out rubbing french fry grease on your edges if their spotting. These studies happen under control circumstances and by professionals.