Your Royal Blackness: Kendrick Lamar And SZA Drop Melanin-Rich Visuals For “All The Stars” [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Image via Vevo/Kendrick Lamar

Kendrick Lamar And SZA Release “All The Stars” Music Video

Black Panther is fast approaching and today we get the first music video from the Kendrick Lamar/TDE executive produced album that accompanies the highly anticipated Marvel film.

Have a look at “All The Stars”.

Dave Meyers and the little homies are KILLING these latest Kendrick visuals.

Black Panther: The Album. 3 days.

Comments

