Exclusive: Nelly Claims Alleged Rape Accuser Is “Scandalizing” Case; Woman Fires Back

Monique Greene Suing Nelly For Rape

Nelly has complained that his rape accuser is filling her court filings with “scandalous” info that isn’t relevant to their sex assault and defamation case to hurt the rapper’s rep, but the woman said she is simply fighting fire with fire.

Lawyers for the St. Louis rapper filed court docs Monday asking the court to bar portions of his accuser Monique Greene’s new complaint, arguing that she purposely put “impertinent, immaterial, redundant and scandalous” information in it – like a photo of Nelly in handcuffs and allegations from two more women who said Nelly assaulted them – in order to curry public favor and smear Nelly.

Greene sued Nelly last year, contending his handlers lured her to his tour bus after a Seattle club appearance, where he raped her. However, Greene stopped working with law enforcement, and Nelly was not criminally charged.

But Greene fired back in her own filing on Tuesday, and said she had no reason to overhype the alleged incident, because the circumstances around it were already lurid to begin with. Greene said Nelly has gone on a PR offensive to discredit her every chance he got, and even got his girlfriend Shantel Jackson in on the act.

“This is a sexual assault and defamation lawsuit that is ‘scandalous’ by its very nature,” lawyers for the 21 year old club hostess wrote in court papers. “It involves a celebrity who chose a college student half his age to rape. It is a case that is of interest to the media which defendant Nelly has made full use of by having his lawyer issue media releases and appear on television; by not just protesting his innocence but threatening legal action against his victim during the initial stages of the criminal investigation; by having his girlfriend publish an alibi; and by having his spokesperson deliver legal documents to media outlets as soon as they are filed.”

A judge has yet to rule on whether or not to strike portions of Greene’s complaint.