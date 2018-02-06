WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe: Twitter Is Teeming With Thoughts About The Significance Of Black Panther

Image via Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images for Disney

#WhatDoesBlackPantherMeanToYou Takes Over Twitter

It’s not just entertainment. In 10 days we will see the release of the most culturally significant film of the last decade, Black Panther. Don’t debate us and don’t debate the folks on Twitter either.

One click on the #WhatDoesBlackPantherMeanToYou hashtag that was started by @BlackGirlNerd‘s Kayla Marie will prove to you how emotionally meaningful this movie is to Black folks at large.

Me logging off to go into this work meeting and seeing the hashtag I created trending nationwide. #WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe pic.twitter.com/FWORRd9gHo — Kayla Marie (@Maria_Giesela) February 6, 2018

It’s beautiful to see our folks so inspired by a work of art that was created to celebrate exactly who we are. Kings and Queens.

Representation and validation after 30 years of wondering why my heroes didn’t look like me ✊🏾#WhatBlackPantherMeansToMe pic.twitter.com/eacUzchcoy — #28DaysOfBlackCosplay 💫 (@princessology) February 6, 2018

