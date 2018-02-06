Pure Comedy: Blac Youngsta Has A “Little” Fun With The Cake Shakers For “Booty” Visuals [VIDEO]

It’s hard not to love Blac Youngsta when he’s so dang entertaining… He just released the visuals for his super catchy hit single “Booty” and while it’s set in a strip club just like you’d probably predict, he does get creative.

FOR UP TO DATE INFO REGARDING BLAC YOUNGSTA, PLEASE VISIT:

http://www.twitter.com/BlacYoungstaFB

http://www.Instagram.com/blacyoungstafb/

http://www.Facebook.com/BlacYoungsta/