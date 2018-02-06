Preciousness: Foxy Brown Shows Off Her 1-Year-Old Princess C
Foxy Brown’s Precious Baby C Turns One
A whole year has whizzed by since Foxy Brown brought her precious secret seed into the world. The rapper is gloating about her Princess C on instagram, confirming the tot just turned one. Mama Foxy is in love with her baby, making this beautfil collage for her.
“When I LOSE my way………. Your LOVE comes smilin’ on me💜💜” BABY C💕 just waking up in her PJ’s, ready for her fave ducky bubble bath👻 & TRINI plantain porridge! On our way to church to PRAISE OUR GOD, fervent prayer and praise🙌🏽 gripped up in HIS armor!!!!!!🔥 Hallelujah🙏🏾 THANK YOU JESUS for our incredible little masterpiece AMEN💜 @dolceandgabbanaBABYC💕
Baby even found Nicki for her fans who have been looking for her. She gave the lil baby a personal happy first birthday shout out.
Foxy is really in love with her baby. She is so cute. Happy Birthday precious.
YᎾᏌ.💜 Literally in ᎢᎬᎪᎡᏚ, staring at you blissfully snuggled up with ᎷᎾᎷᎷY!🎀💜🎀 ᎷY ᎻᎬᎪᎡᎢ (a heart that's seen an abundance of ᏢᎪᏆN yet incomparable ᏓᎾY) on FᏆᎡᎬ🔥🔥as those fat lil' cheeks lit up with surprise ripping all of your ᏴᏆᎡᎢᎻᎠᎪY ᏩᏆFᎢᏚ open!!!!💞 Baby. My Baby! Your ᎷᎪᎢᏌᎡᎪᎢᏆᎾN is unparalleled, only Ꭺ YᎬᎪᎡ ᎾᏞᎠ wiping YᎾᏌᎡ ᎷᎾᎷᎷY's tears when life gets too crazy. I've found something worth ᎠYᏆNᏩ FᎾᎡ now I can ᏞᏆᏙᎬ!💕 ᎻᎪᏢᏢY ᎻᎪᏢᏢY ᏴᏆᎡᎢᎻᎠᎪY ᏴᎬᏚᎢ FᎡᏆᎬNᎠ!!!!!🦄💜🦄💜 ᎷᎾᎷᎷY💜 **@jackie_rowe YOU!💋 ᏓᎪᏟKᏆᎬ the world needs to know what you are to our lives! ᏓᎪN 13ᎢᎻ🙏🏾The day my life eclipsed all stardom, fame and favor. Birthing our angel Ꮯ'YᎪNᏆ💕 you held my hand, as we fiercely prayed for our ᏴᎪᏴY ᏩᏆᎡᏞ to pull through! ᎢᎻᎪNK YᎾᏌ ᏓᎬᏚᏌᏚ. Bleeding profusely, (after an amazingly perfect pregnancy) immediately you covered us in FᎬᎡᏙᎬNᎢ ᏢᎡᎪYᎬᎡ, as I I begged my GOD to spare my daughter and take ᎷᎬ. You looked at me and said "ᏆNᏩ ᏔᎬ ᏩᎾᎢ ᎢᎻᏆᏚ!!!" And ᏆNNᎪᎢᎬᏞY I knew we were ᏩᎾᎾᎠ, delivering this healthy little gorgeous puddin' pop!💕 Heartbroken and hospitalized over the holidays, YOU stepped up without fail allowing me to heal peacefully, assured Baby C was protected fiercely! The ᏴᎾNᎠ you guys have for each other is a rarity ᎢᎻᎪNK YᎾᏌ, thank you for loving us so hard Jax❤️ I've watched my ᎾᏔN ᏴᏞᎾᎾᎠ, fraud friends expose themselves, so today, letting the world know the blessing you are. ᏔᎬ ᏞᎾᏙᎬ YᎾᏌ FᎾᎡ ᏞᏆFᎬ ᏴᏆᏩ ᎻᎾᎷᏆᎬ💜 @michaellavine Our genius📷 we💜u!