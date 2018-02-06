Preciousness: Foxy Brown Shows Off Her 1-Year-Old Princess C

Foxy Brown’s Precious Baby C Turns One

A whole year has whizzed by since Foxy Brown brought her precious secret seed into the world. The rapper is gloating about her Princess C on instagram, confirming the tot just turned one. Mama Foxy is in love with her baby, making this beautfil collage for her.

Baby even found Nicki for her fans who have been looking for her. She gave the lil baby a personal happy first birthday shout out.

Foxy is really in love with her baby. She is so cute. Happy Birthday precious.