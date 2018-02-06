Stormi Surprise! Kylie Jenner Shares The First Photo Of Her Baby Girl & Reveals Her Name

Mystery solved!

Kylie Jenner Shares First Baby Photo, Reveals Baby’s Name Is Stormi

Kylie Jenner is giving fans their first glimpse of her baby girl and revealing her name.

The new mom to a baby with Travis Scott shared the below photo of her baby girl holding her hand with the caption, “Stormi.”

stormi 👼🏽 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

There was speculation that Kylie would name her daughter Posie, short for Mariposa which is “butterfly” in Spanish.

KYLIES BABY NAME !!

-Kylie and Travis Scott have matching butterfly tattoos

-Kylie wore a butterfly necklace in her video

-Butterfly in Spanish is Mariposa

-A few months ago, Kylie released a lip kit called Posie K

-Posie could be short for Mariposa — Ashley Van Hoewyk (@ashleyvanhoewyk) February 5, 2018

Stormi’s full name could be Stormi Webster if she’s given Travis Scott’s last name.

What do YOU think about the name Stormi?