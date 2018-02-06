Stormi Surprise! Kylie Jenner Shares The First Photo Of Her Baby Girl & Reveals Her Name

- By Bossip Staff
Mystery solved!

Kylie Jenner Shares First Baby Photo, Reveals Baby’s Name Is Stormi

Kylie Jenner is giving fans their first glimpse of her baby girl and revealing her name.

The new mom to a baby with Travis Scott shared the below photo of her baby girl holding her hand with the caption, “Stormi.”

stormi 👼🏽

There was speculation that Kylie would name her daughter Posie, short for Mariposa which is “butterfly” in Spanish.

Stormi’s full name could be Stormi Webster if she’s given Travis Scott’s last name.

What do YOU think about the name Stormi?

Comments

