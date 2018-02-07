Bloody Beef: Bardi’s In Hot Water With Cripset Over A Blue Fur Coat And A Saucy Gang-Reppin’ IG Caption

Cardi B Under Comment Attack By Instagram Crips

Cardi B has got a few of her Crippy fans in their feelings this evening after she disparaged their favorite color in a recent IG post.

While showing off a blue fur she rocked while in Minneapolis for the Super Bowl festivities, Bloody “Bardi” captioned the pic:

“I hate wearing Flue but this coat was too poppin.”

Apparently, saying “flue” instead of blue is a high-level insult to Crip members and sympathizers. Fans poured in with threats and warnings for Cardi about how rough it’s going to get for her on the West Coast using slang like that.

Naturally, her caption was deleted and comments turned off after it got a little too hot on her page…

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Feb 5, 2018 at 10:55am PST

Seeing as how Cardi has always used “bloody” slang and wordplay in her rhymes, it seems strange that Crippy fans are suddenly upset with her coat and word choice…don’t you think?

