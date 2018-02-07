Kardashian Baby Army: Baby Mama KoKo Flaunts Her Growing Gut Full O’ Tristan At 29 Weeks

Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Pregnancy At 29 Weeks

Despite Tristan’s father’s thoughts on the matter…Khloe is completely over the moon to add to the eternally growing brood of swirly Kardashian grandchildren.

With Kim and Kylie having dropped off their recent additions into the world over the last two weeks, Khloe’s up next with her little one — though she’s still playing coy on the baby’s gender.

The proud baby mama-to-be took to social media to reveal her bump progress in full pregnancy glam…

Baby mama KoKo! 29 Weeks and counting ❤️ Glam: @styledbyhrush Hair: @andrewfitzsimons Hair Color: @traceycunningham1

We wonder where Khloe will fall on the spectrum of interesting baby names her sisters have chosen…

Splash/Getty/Instagram