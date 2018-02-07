Will Smith Congratulates Son Jaden On 100,000,00 Album Streams By Doing His Best “Icon” Impression

Will Smith Wears A Jaden Costume To Congratulate Him On 100 Million Streams

Will Smith is one supportive Dad, especially upon seeing one of his talented kids already following in their father’s footsteps of musical success.

The rapper/actor put on his finest post-millennial gear and faux gold teeth to dust off his best impression of youngest son Jaden, all to commemorate his song “Icon” hitting one hundred MILLION streams on Spotify. Will went into full “Syre” mode — fake bleached blonde hair, gold chains, faux grill, denim jacket and all…

Congrats on 100,000,000 @Spotify streams, Jaden! @c.syresmith It is a Delicious Gift to a Parent to Admire his children. Keep Doin’ You!

And in case you didn’t quite have a frame of reference for the source material:

And Jaden was clearly a big fan of the tribute:

Aww. Well, they do say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Congrats to Jaden on his kajillions of streams