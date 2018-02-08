Get The Bag & Flip It And Tumble It: Lonzo Ball And His HS Girlfriend Are Expecting Their First Child Together
From the very first moment I saw him I knew he was special. Without knowing his name or watching him play, all I cared about was that fact that he caught my eye and had my attention. As impossible as it may seem, the Zo I know off the court is more incredible than who he is on the court. Personally, it will always be that way. Being by his side through it all, has been a blessing in itself. It brings me so much happiness to watch him do what he loves and no one deserves this opportunity more than he does. Congrats on this accomplishment, but we know you ain't done yet. It's time to takeover this next level and I'm ready to support you along the way💜💛
Lonzo Ball And Longtime Girlfriend Expecting Baby #1
Lonzo Ball’s got a little mini-baller on the way to add to the family business!
The Laker rookie and his longtime boo Denise Garcia are reportedly expecting a baby, according to TMZ Sports.
The couple has been together since High School — which, given that Lonzo only turned 20 in October, isn’t saying a whole lot.
Sources tell TMZ that Denise’s family, in particular, are super-excited for their daughter and can’t wait to meet the little guy or girl later this year. She’s reportedly just four months along, and no word on the baby’s gender quite yet.
Congrats to the happy couple! Looks like Lonzo’s lady wasted no time securing her WAG status for the long haul…
