Get The Bag & Flip It And Tumble It: Lonzo Ball And His HS Girlfriend Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Lonzo Ball And Longtime Girlfriend Expecting Baby #1

Lonzo Ball’s got a little mini-baller on the way to add to the family business!

The Laker rookie and his longtime boo Denise Garcia are reportedly expecting a baby, according to TMZ Sports.

The couple has been together since High School — which, given that Lonzo only turned 20 in October, isn’t saying a whole lot.

Sources tell TMZ that Denise’s family, in particular, are super-excited for their daughter and can’t wait to meet the little guy or girl later this year. She’s reportedly just four months along, and no word on the baby’s gender quite yet.

Congrats to the happy couple! Looks like Lonzo’s lady wasted no time securing her WAG status for the long haul…

YouTube/Instagram