Old Head Freaks: Marjorie Harvey Flashes Yams At ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Paris Premiere And Sends Shots Home To Steve

Marjorie Harvey Sets Her Lovely Legs Out For Paris Premiere

Marjorie Harvey and her lovely daughter Lori continued their world travels this week with a trip to Paris where they attended the world premiere of ‘Fifty Shades Freed.’

The stars of the movie, Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dorman attended as well.

As did Rita Ora, who also appears in the film.

Old Freaks! Marjorie’s hubby Steve Harvey had a little FOMO but she sent him something home to tide him over.

Do you think this was a TMI on Marjorie’s part or is it good to see these two keeping things spicy after all these years?

Enjoy more photos from the premiere then hit the flip for more from Marjorie’s social media.