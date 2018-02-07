Crazy Uncle Quincy’s Deliciously Spicy Petty Parade Has Twitter In A TIZZY

Quincy Jones is spilling tea like pic.twitter.com/CQev65AkfZ — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) February 7, 2018

Uncle Quincy Is Blowing Up Twitter (AGAIN)

It was just another random Wednesday in February until Vulture dropped another world-stopping interview with everyone’s NEW favorite crazy uncle Quincy Jones who spilled spicy secrets, snatched all kinds of wigs and let the dusty Draco BLAM (at everybody) in a CLASSIC pop culture moment that sent Twitter spiraling into the abyss.

Quincy Jones spilled ALL the tea in that interview. 😂 pic.twitter.com/iOBGYRKVyy — Cycle (@bycycle) February 7, 2018

