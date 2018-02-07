Fresh Outta F***s: Quincy Jones Keeps It TOO Real About MJ, Lusting For Ivanka Trump, Marvin Gaye Sexing Marlon Brando
Quincy Jones Vulture Interview Set Twitter On Fire
Let’s get something straight from the gate. Quincy Jones doesn’t give a f**k. Full stop.
The legendary composer, musician, producer and songwriter is 84 years old and doesn’t have time to beat around the bush or pussyfoot. This guy is full speed ahead. Red light, stop sign or pristine reputation be damned.
In a new interview with Vulture, Jones shares some of the most candid, hilarious and otherwise WTF-y stories you’ve ever heard in you life.
For example, these care-free quips about Michael Jackson’s shadiness and physical appearance:
Greedy, man. Greedy. “Don’t Stop ’Til You Get Enough” — Greg Phillinganes wrote the c section Michael should’ve given him 10 percent of the song. Wouldn’t do it.
What about outside of music? What’s misunderstood about Michael?
I used to kill him about the plastic surgery, man. He’d always justify it and say it was because of some disease he had. Bulls#!t.
You’re talking about business not music, but, and I mean this respectfully, don’t some of your thoughts about music fall under the category of “back in my day”?
Musical principles exist, man. Musicians today can’t go all the way with the music because they haven’t done their homework with the left brain. Music is emotion and science. You don’t have to practice emotion because that comes naturally. Technique is different. If you can’t get your finger between three and four and seven and eight on a piano, you can’t play. You can only get so far without technique. People limit themselves musically, man. Do these musicians know tango? Macumba? Yoruba music? Samba? Bossa nova? Salsa? Cha-cha?
Maybe not the cha-cha.
[Marlon] Brando used to go cha-cha dancing with us. He could dance his a$$ off. He was the most charming motherf***er you ever met. He’d f**k anything. Anything! He’d f**k a mailbox. James Baldwin. Richard Pryor. Marvin Gaye.
He slept with them? How do you know that?
[Frowns.] Come on, man. He did not give a f**k! You like Brazilian music?
What’s stirred everything up? Is it all about Trumpism?
It’s Trump and uneducated rednecks. Trump is just telling them what they want to hear. I used to hang out with him. He’s a crazy motherfucker. Limited mentally — a megalomaniac, narcissistic. I can’t stand him. I used to date Ivanka, you know.
Wait, really?
Yes, sir. Twelve years ago. Tommy Hilfiger, who was working with my daughter KidadaA former model and current designer, Kidada is the daughter of Jones and his ex-wife Peggy Lipton. Jones’s other daughter with Lipton is the actress Rashida Jones. Jones has five other children, with four other women. , said, “Ivanka wants to have dinner with you.” I said, “No problem. She’s a fine motherfucker.” She had the most beautiful legs I ever saw in my life. Wrong father, though.
There’s a WHOLE lot more to this interview and we high suggest you read the thing in its entirety on Vulture.
