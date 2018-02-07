Fresh Outta F***s: Quincy Jones Keeps It TOO Real About MJ, Lusting For Ivanka Trump, Marvin Gaye Sexing Marlon Brando

Image via Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Quincy Jones Vulture Interview Set Twitter On Fire

Let’s get something straight from the gate. Quincy Jones doesn’t give a f**k. Full stop.

The legendary composer, musician, producer and songwriter is 84 years old and doesn’t have time to beat around the bush or pussyfoot. This guy is full speed ahead. Red light, stop sign or pristine reputation be damned.

In a new interview with Vulture, Jones shares some of the most candid, hilarious and otherwise WTF-y stories you’ve ever heard in you life.

For example, these care-free quips about Michael Jackson’s shadiness and physical appearance:

Greedy, man. Greedy. “Don’t Stop ’Til You Get Enough” — Greg Phillinganes wrote the c section Michael should’ve given him 10 percent of the song. Wouldn’t do it. What about outside of music? What’s misunderstood about Michael? I used to kill him about the plastic surgery, man. He’d always justify it and say it was because of some disease he had. Bulls#!t.

Q was just gettin’ warmed up. Peep what he said about which two ICONIC Black men let “The Godfather”, Marlon Brando, smash them to smithereens. Flip it over.