Preciousness: Princess Love Shows Off Her Growing Gut Full Of Ray-J

- By Bossip Staff
(Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

Princes Love Celebrates Her 6 Months Of Bumping With A Selfie

6 months down, three more to go for Ray J’s feisty wife Princess Love! The mother-to-be flashed her round gut full of Raymond for IG and gloated about it’s shape.

Finally poking out after looking bloated for 6 months

Finally poking out after looking bloated for 6 months ❤️

A post shared by Princess ❤️ (@princesslove) on

Princess posed with her best friend in matching preggo t-shirts. We wonder if these two made a pregnancy pact or if it’s just pure coincidence their preggo at the same time. How sweet!

Current Best Friends 🤰🏽🤰🏽 Future Best Friends 👶🏽👶🏽

A post shared by Princess ❤️ (@princesslove) on

