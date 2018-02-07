Preciousness: Princess Love Shows Off Her Growing Gut Full Of Ray-J

Princes Love Celebrates Her 6 Months Of Bumping With A Selfie

6 months down, three more to go for Ray J’s feisty wife Princess Love! The mother-to-be flashed her round gut full of Raymond for IG and gloated about it’s shape.

Finally poking out after looking bloated for 6 months

Princess posed with her best friend in matching preggo t-shirts. We wonder if these two made a pregnancy pact or if it’s just pure coincidence their preggo at the same time. How sweet!