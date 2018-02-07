For The Freaks: Newly Reduced Amber Rose Reveals Her Line Of TitillatingToys

For your viewing pleasure…

Amber Rose Debuts Her LELO Sex Toy Line

Sex-positive, slutwalk organizer Amber Rose is showing off a line of sex toys.

Amb who’s still recovering from a breast reduction, recently took to Instagram to give fans a look at her LELO X Amber Rose collection.

In a post captioned “Masturbation is the safest sex in the world”, Amb looks like she’s clearly enjoying one of the products…

and in another, she’s enjoying the “best oral sex in the world.”

Amb’s line includes a duel-stem vibrator for women and a black prostate massager for men.

Hey, get it how you live.

If you’re freaky curious, check out Amb’s pleasure products HERE.

Amb’s toy line would clearly explain posts like this, right?

@lelo_official A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Feb 2, 2018 at 4:43pm PST

Hate it or love it?