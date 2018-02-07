Richard Pryor’s Widow Confirms That He Did In Fact Canoodle Corleone Cannolis With Marlon Brando

Image via John Engstead/John Kobal Foundation/Getty

Richard Pryor’s Widow Confirms He Had Sex With Marlon Brando

Today is crazy as hell.

Earlier we reported on Quincy Jones‘ explosive Vulture interview where he claims that “The Godfather” actor Marlon Brando had sex with James Baldwin, Marvin Gaye and comedian Richard Pryor.

Well, now TMZ is reporting that Pryor’s widow can confirm for a fact that this is not a case of Quincy Jones stirring the rumor mill. She says Pryor was indeed having sex with Brando.

Jennifer, Richard’s ex wife, says Richard wouldn’t be ashamed one bit of what Quincy said. She says the icon was very open about the fact that he was bisexual when speaking to friends and family.

She even says that he chronicled his sexual trysts with men in several diaries that will be published this year.

Here’s what Jennifer says explicitly about the Brando affair:

“It was the ’70s! Drugs were still good, especially quaaludes. If you did enough cocaine, you’d f*** a radiator and send it flowers in the morning.”

