Stop The Domestic Violence: “Tinder” Murderer Sentenced To 26 Years For Stabbing Woman He Met Over 75 Times

Man Sentenced To 26 Years After Stabbing Ex-GF To Death

This is so sad. A man who met his girlfriend on tinder and then stabbed her more than 75 times in a frenzied car park attack has been jailed for at least 26 years for murder. Molly McLaren, the victim in the attack had just cut ties with her murdered just 2 weeks before he decided to end her life according to IVT News.

Molly McLaren, 23, was attacked with a kitchen knife by Joshua Stimpson as she sat in her car outside the Dockside shopping centre in Chatham, Kent, on June 29 last year. When she ended their relationship, Stimpson reportedly stalked her and posted derogatory messages on Facebook falsely claiming she had taken cocaine, so she reported him to police.

Sentencing, Judge Adele Williams told 26-year-old Stimpson that he may never be released.

“This was a cruel, calculated and cowardly act,” Judge Williams said. “This was an act of wickedness.

“You took away Molly’s life quite deliberately in the most vicious fashion. You were determined to punish her for ending the relationship with you. You were seeking revenge.”

SMH, so why not life judge?