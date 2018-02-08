Deceased Former ‘Glee’ Star Mark Salling’s Child Porn Case Thrown Out In Wake Of His Suicide

Mark Salling’s Child Porn Case Tossed Out

Mark Salling got himself off the hook for his sexual crimes against children in more ways than one when he took his own life last week.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, the former “Glee” star’s lawyers moved to have his case dismissed on Monday, and the judge granted the request ‘without prejudice’ on Tuesday. This means the case is eligible for re-filing should the U.S. Attorney decide to do so.

Mark was scheduled to be sentenced in March, and was facing down a potential four to seven year prison sentence and $50,000 in restitution to be paid to the children in the tens of thousands of pornographic photos found on his computer.

SMH. No word on if the case will be refiled, or if any of the individual victims will bring forward separate suits — especially now that the perpetrator has died.

WENN/Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic