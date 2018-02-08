SMH: Mama Storms Out On High School Baller Jacob Copeland As He Commits To University of Florida [Video]
Mom had on an Alabama sweater and a Tennessee hat…basically wanting her son to sign anywhere BUT Florida, despite the fact that they’re from Pensacola.
Then again, there’s no telling what these recruiters promised the family when poor Jacob’s head was turned. SMH.
Thankfully, Mama was able to gather herself and come give her visibly upset son a hug of support when it was all said and done:
According to CBS Sports, right after Jacob put on that Florida hat, sis quietly gathered her belongings moments after he made one of the biggest decisions of his life. ___________________________________ Jacob spoke about the situation and said, "We had a lot of conversations back and forth about where I should go to school. God led me and my gut led me to where my heart desired. I can't go with my mind, I got to go with my heart." ___________________________________ His mother eventually came back after he finished speaking and signed the Letter of Intent, and put her emotions to the side
Getty/YouTube via ESPN/Instagram