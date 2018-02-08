Do It For Kairi: Did Dave East And His Baby Mama Reconcile?

Dave East And Daughter’s Mother Reconcile

Rapper Dave East and the mother of his daughter Kairi are getting along really well recently and that’s great news. Previously, the two had a very public and messy spat over their daughter, where petty accusations flew back and forth between the estranged partners.

Now Kairi’s mom, Millie is showing off their precious family-dom on snap chat. Dave East appears on her feed playfully as Millie gets Kairi ready for what looks like a video shoot. They also seem to be sharing a hotel room, posting separate snaps with their daughter from bed.

Fans of Dave went crazy in his comments after seeing him chilling with his BM and took jabs at Millie, even claiming that they knew he was indeed smashing randoms recently. Millie, who deactivated her IG, posted up a message for all the women (haters) with something to say on her snap.

“B-tches swear becuase they getting f-cked that’s their man. Sit Down.”

Welp, it’s great their getting it together as co-parents. Side note: Are you feeling Dave East’s new box braids???