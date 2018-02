I know Lonzo Ball’s girl looked at that positive pregnancy test like.. that girl ain’t gotta work another day in her life. pic.twitter.com/pwg1YIgY9F — Angel Gonzalez (@angel_G96) February 8, 2018

Hilariously Petty Lonzo Ball Memes

Overhyped rookie hooper Lonzo Ball and his latina Becky boo are expecting a little bundle of brick-shooting baller much to the petty glee of the internet that exploded with a never-end wave of jokery.

So Lonzo Ball is expecting a baby, and someone said if it’s a boy they should name it Harry. I CANNOT 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ApuuBEGrBe — MalcolmAkbarMustafa (@D_for_3) February 7, 2018

Peep the funniest reactions to Lonzo’s bundle of brick-shooting baller on the flip.