TV One’s #BeyondTheMovement Cast Holds Atlanta And Montgomery Screenings

Beyond The Movement Screening Photos

TV One is gearing up for the premiere of their original film detailing the heroic details of the Montgomery bus boycott.

“Behind The Movement” was screened in Montgomery, AL at The Rosa Parks Museum where the film’s star Meta Golding posed with Parks’ statue…

it was also screened at Atlanta’s Center for Civil and Human Rights.

In addition to Golding as Parks, “Behind The Movement,” stars Isaiah Washington as Edgar “E.D. Nixon,” Loretta Devine as Jo Ann Robinson (“Waiting to Exhale”), Roger Guenveur Smith as Raymond Parks (“American Gangster”) and Lashaun Clay as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story).

VIP’s in attendance included Eva Marcille (“Real Housewives of Atlanta”)…

Clifton Powell (“Saints & Sinners”)

Dawn HalfKenny (“Saints & Sinners”), Derek Jae, Gee Bryant, Angela Stanton, Reece Odum and more.

D’Angela Proctor (TV One SVP Original Programming & Production, Original Programming and Production) gave opening remarks on behalf of TV One at each screening.

In Atlanta, MAJIC 107.5FM mid-day personality Maria More hosted a Q&A with film stars Meta Golding, Isaiah Washington and select members from the production team of the film.

“Behind The Movement” is set to premiere on Sunday, February 11 at 7/6C on TV One.

Will YOU be watching???