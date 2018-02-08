DiddyCrop: Puff Daddy, Diddy, Love Explains To Ellen Why He Shadily Crops People Out Of Photos [Video]

Image via Stefanie Keenan/WireImage/Getty

Diddy Explains Why He Crops People Out Of IG Pics

Diddy is known for a lot of things. He’s a producer, artist, music mogul, personality, businessman, playboy, liquor brand owner and a whole lot more. However, over the past couple of years Sean Combs has become known for something else on social media, a serial photo cropper.

Anybody can get it. Whether you are a Kardashian, Jenner, rapper, or rando, no one is above being unceremoniously removed from Diddy’s photos if they don’t fit the aesthetic message he is trying to convey.

Today, we finally get an explanation for his shady shenanigans courtesy of Ellen DeGeneres.

We refuse to believe for one second that “some young kid” (damn Puff, you could’ve at LEAST given him a shoutout!) is cropping out A-list celebrities without Diddy’s blessing.