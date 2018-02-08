Alley-Oop: JR Smith & His Wife Expecting Another Baby Girl
- By Bossip Staff
JR Smith And His Wife Expecting Baby #4
JR Smith and his wife are not only expecting another baby, they’re expecting another baby GIRL. The Cleveland Cavaliers baller and his wife Jewel revealed the sex of baby number 4 in a hilarious reveal video orchestrated by Lebron and Savannah James.
Awwww! Another baby girl—sorry JR!
JR and Jewel’s last daughter Dakota,1, was delivered 5-months early but is doing just fine and recently had a beautiful b-day party.
Congrats to the Smiths!