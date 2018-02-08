LHHNY’s Kiyanne Gives Jaquae A Second Chance After Poon-Flasher Anais Almost Ruined Their Gansta-Love

Kiyanne And Jaquae Make Up

Folks who have been keeping up with Love and Hip Hop New York saw things fall apart on the last episode. Kiyanne almost came to blows with Bri at Jaquae’s dismay, causing these two to temporarily separate for the evening. That left room for Anais to slip into Jaquae’s quarters and keeping his company.

After Jaquae broke the news about Anais to Rich and his other homies, he felt compelled to come clean about their rendezvous to his boo-thang Kiyanne. Although nothing allegedly happened, Jaquae Says Anais did flash her vagina during their buddy session, and he turned her down. That’s when Kiyanna turned all the way up over it. Welp! We won’t need to wait until Monday to see what happens, it looks like Jaquae and Kiyanna have already made up.

Jaquae writes:

Forgiveness does not change the past, but it does enlarge the future. New intentions, new goals & beginnings. #NoMoreDMs#ToldHerEverything#NobagNoTalking#WatchUsWin#WeOnTheSamePage#FuckWhoeverMAD#WeAreYourGoals#KiyQuae 🔒

These two seem to be starting off with a clean slate. How sweet.