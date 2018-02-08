L.A. Stylist Post Video Of Chick Getting Bomb Weave And Skipping Out On Bill Like Boonk [Video]

IG DELETED THE VIDEO. & we are going to keep reposting it. Everybody repost this scandalous shit. She came in got her hair washed, blow dried, installed & styled . The stylist was only charging her $130 for allll that. Good price right 🤔. This bitch lied & told the stylist she left her money in the car. Walked out that shop & drove the fuck off. You wrong & you know it. Send those funds & we will leave you alone. 💯

A post shared by Kiss My Kurves Beauty Bar (@kissmykurvesbeautybar) on Feb 5, 2018 at 9:13am PST