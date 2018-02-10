Congratulations: Day 26’s Willie Taylor And Wife Shanda Are Expecting Another Seed

Willie Taylor Expecting A Baby

Remember them?

Willie Taylor from Day 26 and his wife Shanda Denyce are still going strong, and they have a baby on the way. The former Love and Hip Hop Hollyweird couple hashed out their issues with Willie being unfaithful to Shanda a few years back on television. Just last year Willie and the guys of Day 26 took a reunion tour and Shanda was on hand to open for the group.

This year it looks like Shand has enrolled in school and is patiently waiting for their to marinate in her tummy. Congratulations!