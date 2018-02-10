Congratulations: Day 26’s Willie Taylor And Wife Shanda Are Expecting Another Seed
Remember them?
Willie Taylor from Day 26 and his wife Shanda Denyce are still going strong, and they have a baby on the way. The former Love and Hip Hop Hollyweird couple hashed out their issues with Willie being unfaithful to Shanda a few years back on television. Just last year Willie and the guys of Day 26 took a reunion tour and Shanda was on hand to open for the group.
This year it looks like Shand has enrolled in school and is patiently waiting for their to marinate in her tummy. Congratulations!
I laughed with my doctor today because outta nowhere my Lil guy almost doubled in size which showed in my weight gain. How fun this delivery will be if he keeps this up 🤦🏽♀️😒😂 I have fairly small babies with the smallest being 5lbs so this should be very very interesting p.s I was put on a slight diet 🍭@# #help