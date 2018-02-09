Richard Pryor’s Daughter Rain Says Black Folks Who Actually Believe Her Father Smashed Brando Are The Reason Trump Is In Office

Richard Pryor’s Daughter Blasts Quincy Jones And Everyone Who Believes Him

Richard Pryor’s daughter is fed up with everyone sipping her deceased father’s “tea” by way of Quincy Jones’ loose lips in his recent interview with Vulture.

Rain Pryor says that Quincy Jones is losing his mind in his old age and seeking attention by regurgitating old tired rumors about her father’s sexual proclivities, and his widow is only “validating” it out of hate for her deceased husband and a desire for legitimacy.

Rain doesn’t believe the stories about her father one bit, and thinks you’re foolish and gullible if you DO. As she told the world off in a recent facebook post:

All you who touted Faux News and preach about wanting blacks to be represented in a great light and then posted Q’s interview are irrelevant and full of your own BS. Q, was once a brilliant music producer who is losing his mind, and decided to garner publicity for himself with a sensationalized interview; and because y’all think and equate Fame and Money with decency, you ate it up like thirsty dogs, as he spewed out a lie about my father who’s not here to defend himself. Then on top of it all, my dad’s so-called widow validated it, because she needs to keep legitimizing herself and tarnish our dad even after he’s dead. She hated Q and Daddy. Y’all so thirsty and LOVE THEM but ever know the real source or full story, and you’re gonna wonder how 45 became president? WAKE UP!!! So read this, I don’t need you as a fan or a friend. I don’t need anyone in my life that thinks a sensationalized interview is relevant and “incredibly well done.” People who lie or share information to raise themselves up are bottom feeders no matter how much money or influence they have. Wrong is still wrong!!! #GTFOH I’m getting my millions the correct way, with integrity!!!!

That’s all well and good, and we understand her reluctance to believe salacious details about her late father’s intimate sexual life…but we think there’s a strong chance her father’s wife and peers had a bit more firsthand knowledge about that side of her father than his little girl likely ever would. Besides, Pryor said he had dalliances with men out of his own mouth — on MORE than one occasion:

Of course, the dead can’t speak for themselves. We can all agree that Quincy probably needn’t spill any tea but his own at this point in life…

