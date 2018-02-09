Congratulations! Toya Wright Finally Welcomes Little Baby Reign

Toya Wright Welcomes Baby Girl

Congrats are in order for Toya Wright and her boo Robert Rushing (and of course, big sis Reginae).

Toya has finally dropped off her bundle of joy, Reign Ryan Rushing — weighing in at 7 pounds and 7 ounces — earlier today.

Mama seems super excited, though she neglected to show off her bouncing baby girl’s face quite yet…opting instead to show her precious little foot in a “Reignbeaux” sock:

💞 Reign Ryan Rushing💕 2/8/18

7 pounds 7 ounces

I’m in love.🌈👑👶🏽 #myreignbeaux

Too cute. We hope Mama and baby are doing well! Congratulations to Toya.

Getty