These Spectacular Slayyykanda Styles Sizzled The European Premiere Of “Black Panther”

Danai Gurira slaying us all at the European Premiere of Black Panther pic.twitter.com/M1a51jrFZC — Danai Gurira Source (@djgsource) February 8, 2018

Black Panther‘s Litty European Premiere Dazzled Twitter

We can’t get enough of Black Panther and the slayyykanda styles that continue to dazzle red (and purple) carpets across the world. This time, we gathered ALL the flyest looks from the European premiere, and yes, they’re lit.

Chadwick Boseman at the European Premiere of #BlackPanther pic.twitter.com/9QXr28Oeke — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) February 8, 2018

Peep the spectacular slaaaykanda fashions from the Black Panther European premiere on the flip.