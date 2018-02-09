Sweet Swirl: Christina Milian Spotted In Hollyweird With Her Fine Azz Frenchman

- By Bossip Staff
Splash News

Cutely coupled up…

Christina Milian Spotted With Boyfriend Matt Pokora

Christina Milian and her fine azz Frenchman are still going strong. C-Milli who’s in some sweet swirl love with French singer/songwriter Matt Pokora was seen kicking it with him in Hollyweird.

Christina and Matt were spotted by the paparazzi grabbing some ice cream….

Splash News

and cutely holding hands.

Splash News

The couple was first spotted together in August and have been making things all the way official on the ‘gram.

🤜🏾🤛🏼

A post shared by Matt Pokora (@mattpokora) on

Aint’ they cute?

More Christina Milian and Matt Pokora on the flip.

Splash News

Splash News

Splash News

