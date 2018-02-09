Sweet Swirl: Christina Milian Spotted In Hollyweird With Her Fine Azz Frenchman

Cutely coupled up…

Christina Milian Spotted With Boyfriend Matt Pokora

Christina Milian and her fine azz Frenchman are still going strong. C-Milli who’s in some sweet swirl love with French singer/songwriter Matt Pokora was seen kicking it with him in Hollyweird.

Christina and Matt were spotted by the paparazzi grabbing some ice cream….

and cutely holding hands.

The couple was first spotted together in August and have been making things all the way official on the ‘gram.

🤜🏾🤛🏼 A post shared by Matt Pokora (@mattpokora) on Jan 1, 2018 at 7:26am PST

Aint’ they cute?

More Christina Milian and Matt Pokora on the flip.