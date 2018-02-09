Bye Kandi! 3 Xscape Members Drop Hesitant Harmonizer, Sign Trio Deal & Change Group Name To THIS…

Xscape Becomes A Trio, Makes A Name Change

The three members committed to making a successful Xscape comeback have finally made their trio official by cutting Kandi out the group and debuting a new name. Tiny, La Tocha and Tamika are now going by the name Xscap3 (peep the ‘3’) according to Madame Noire.

Previously, Kandi expressed doubt in recording a new album with her group members, kindly declining to take part in their recent recording sessions. She felt the ladies and lack of chemistry would ruin the groups legacy they built in the 90’s.

Good news for the committed ladies, they’ve landed a deal with CAA for worldwide representation in all areas. The new album, titled Here For It, set to hit shelves on March 3. It will be released through their own record label, XSCAP3 Entertainment.

Congratulations ladies!