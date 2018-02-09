Network Grimeyness: Michael Smith Talks Feeling “Muted” By ESPN Following Jemele Hill’s Suspension

Michael Smith Details How ESPN Treated Him And Jemele Hill

It’s Michael Smith’s turn to talk about the drama between him, his co-cost Jemele Hill, and ESPN.

In a recent interview with James Andrew Miller on his Origins podcast, Smith explained how their job changed after Hill was suspended following her asking whether or not fans should boycott the Dallas Cowboys online. According to Smith, after that incident and her calling Donald Trump a white supremacist shortly before, the network attempted to silence the both of them.

He started by saying, “There was a time we weren’t even talking to each other [during broadcasts] anymore. Like no more Michael and Jemele, not less, not here and there. No more Michael and Jemele talking. No more of their commentary. It’s just strictly live shots and analysts. That’s what pissed me off so much.” He continued, “I’m like, so wait a second, you all acknowledge that one of the strengths that we have going for us as a show is Michael and Jemele’s chemistry, but Michael and Jemele don’t f**king talk to each other? How does that make sense?”

According to Michael, the complete 180 in the show’s format came straight from an ESPN exec named Norby Williamson, who did so in order to ensure the pair did not upset viewers. Because of this intense censorship, Smith felt muted. He explained, “It was very frustrating. Behind the scenes and on camera…They got what they wanted, which was Michael and Jemele being muted. And that frustrated the s**t out of us.”