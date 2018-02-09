God’s Son’s Funds: Kelis Gunning To Increase Nas’ $8,000 Monthly Child Support Payments

Image via SHAUN MADER/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Kelis Wants To Increase Nas’ Child Support Payments

She’s bossy, and she wants more money.

According to TMZ, Kelis feels like it’s too hard out here for a pimpstress and has filed legal papers requesting that Nas’ child support payments be upped from the $8,000 that he is currently paying ($96,000 annually).

Let her tell it, their 8-year-old son, Knight, has more financial needs now than when the judge first ruled on their case.

Kelis smells the aroma of Nasir’s bank account wafting through the air these days and feels that he is more able to break her off what she feel she needs to care for their child.

No specific number has be proffered at this time, but it is said that she wants the base plus 50% of school-related costs, 50% of any child care Kelis needs, and 50% of unreimbursed health care.

We’ll find out soon enough if the judge agrees.